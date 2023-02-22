Sign up
Photo 1296
Ice coating on the walkway
Stay home, stay indoors. We have a ice storm raging with freezing rain. The ice on my front walk is the same as on the streets. No way to get your footing. BOB
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd February 2023 1:55pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
ice
,
storm
Mags
ace
Oh do be very careful! That's usually our weather this time of year.
February 22nd, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Yikes, that look dangerous to try to walk on.
February 22nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
I'm guessing you live in that area they keep showing on the Weather Channel - sounds really rough up there. Nice capture of the icy walk
February 22nd, 2023
