Ice coating on the walkway by larrysphotos
Ice coating on the walkway

Stay home, stay indoors. We have a ice storm raging with freezing rain. The ice on my front walk is the same as on the streets. No way to get your footing. BOB
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags
Oh do be very careful! That's usually our weather this time of year.
February 22nd, 2023  
Shutterbug
Yikes, that look dangerous to try to walk on.
February 22nd, 2023  
Milanie
I'm guessing you live in that area they keep showing on the Weather Channel - sounds really rough up there. Nice capture of the icy walk
February 22nd, 2023  
