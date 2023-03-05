Sign up
Photo 1307
First Robin
The first robin of spring a very welcome sight.
Shot through the window and screen. I could not get out without it taking flight. BOB
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
bird
,
robin
