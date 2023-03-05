Previous
First Robin by larrysphotos
Photo 1307

First Robin

The first robin of spring a very welcome sight.
Shot through the window and screen. I could not get out without it taking flight. BOB
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Larry Steager

Larry Steager
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
