Photo 1308
Tree down
Along the walking path one of the trees did not make it through the winter. It rolled down the embankment.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2735
photos
32
followers
57
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd March 2023 3:58pm
tree
woods
Milanie
ace
Lots of that around here - same browns.
March 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
Nice brown tones. Looks like it would make a very artsy walking stick.
March 6th, 2023
