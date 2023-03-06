Previous
Tree down by larrysphotos
Photo 1308

Tree down

Along the walking path one of the trees did not make it through the winter. It rolled down the embankment.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Lots of that around here - same browns.
March 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
Nice brown tones. Looks like it would make a very artsy walking stick.
March 6th, 2023  
