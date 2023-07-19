Previous
Rosebud by larrysphotos
Photo 1443

Rosebud

Taken before the Japanese Beetles get to it. They have started to arrive in large numbers.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Simply beautiful!
July 19th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Mags, thanks so much for your fav
July 19th, 2023  
