Wildflowers artistic by larrysphotos
Photo 1550

Wildflowers artistic

Processed in Photoshop elements. Try in black.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Pretty durn cool! I like the effect on this capture.
November 3rd, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you so much Mags!
November 3rd, 2023  
Agnes ace
Very special
November 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
November 3rd, 2023  
