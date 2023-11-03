Sign up
Wildflowers artistic
Processed in Photoshop elements. Try in black.
3rd November 2023
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
abstract
,
art
,
artistic
Pretty durn cool! I like the effect on this capture.
November 3rd, 2023
@marlboromaam
Thank you so much Mags!
November 3rd, 2023
Very special
November 3rd, 2023
Lovely
November 3rd, 2023
