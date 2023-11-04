Previous
Reflection in the pond by larrysphotos
Photo 1551

Reflection in the pond

Small pond along the walking path. Try in black.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
424% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise