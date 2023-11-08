Sign up
Previous
Photo 1555
Cloudscape
Do you see a feather or a toothbrush? Watching the clouds drift by is a great way to spend part of the day.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3253
photos
34
followers
59
following
426% complete
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1552
1511
1512
1553
1513
1554
1555
1514
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th November 2023 5:13pm
Tags
sky
,
clouds
Mags
ace
Beautiful clouds!
November 8th, 2023
