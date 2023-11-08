Previous
Cloudscape by larrysphotos
Photo 1555

Cloudscape

Do you see a feather or a toothbrush? Watching the clouds drift by is a great way to spend part of the day.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Beautiful clouds!
November 8th, 2023  
