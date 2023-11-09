Sign up
Previous
Photo 1556
Low afternoon sun
Another view of the bare branches of the tree next door with the sun behind it. Try in black.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
3
2
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3255
photos
34
followers
59
following
426% complete
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1512
1553
1513
1554
1555
1514
1556
1515
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th November 2023 5:19pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
sun
,
branches
Mags
ace
Very nice gnarly limbs and sun flare.
November 9th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice sun rays
November 9th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you, Mags.
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you very much Christine.
November 9th, 2023
