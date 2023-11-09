Previous
Low afternoon sun by larrysphotos
Photo 1556

Low afternoon sun

Another view of the bare branches of the tree next door with the sun behind it. Try in black.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Very nice gnarly limbs and sun flare.
November 9th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice sun rays
November 9th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you, Mags.

@365projectorgchristine Thank you very much Christine.
November 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
