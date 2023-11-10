Sign up
Photo 1557
Fall leaves
Burst of fall color. Try in black.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
4
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
365
SM-A505U
8th November 2023 11:04am
Tags
leaves
,
color
,
fall
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very nice!
November 10th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
November 10th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@joansmor
Thanks
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much Mags
@johnfalconer
Thanks John
November 10th, 2023
