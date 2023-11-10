Previous
Fall leaves by larrysphotos
Fall leaves

Burst of fall color. Try in black.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Joan Robillard
Lovely
November 10th, 2023  
Mags
Very nice!
November 10th, 2023  
John Falconer
Great shot.
November 10th, 2023  
Larry Steager
@joansmor Thanks

@marlboromaam Thank you very much Mags

@johnfalconer Thanks John
November 10th, 2023  
