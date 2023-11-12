Previous
Mighty Oak tree in the fall by larrysphotos
Mighty Oak tree in the fall

Beautiful oak on the walking path. Try in black.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Lovely POV!
November 12th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Mags, thank you so very much.
November 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
November 12th, 2023  
