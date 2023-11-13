Sign up
Previous
Photo 1560
Fall leaves
Leaves dressed up for autumn. Try in black.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3263
photos
34
followers
59
following
427% complete
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1557
1516
1558
1517
1559
1518
1560
1519
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
12th November 2023 4:53pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
leaves
,
fall
Mags
ace
Lovely autumn leaves with that blue sky for a background.
November 13th, 2023
