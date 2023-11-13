Previous
Fall leaves by larrysphotos
Photo 1560

Fall leaves

Leaves dressed up for autumn. Try in black.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
427% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely autumn leaves with that blue sky for a background.
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise