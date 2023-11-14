Sign up
Photo 1561
Clear view
Falling leaves allow a view of the other side of the fence along the walking path.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3265
photos
34
followers
59
following
Tags
leaves
,
fence
,
trees
,
fall
Mags
ace
Very nice! You certainly have a glimpse now.
November 14th, 2023
