Branch patterns by larrysphotos
Photo 1562

Branch patterns

With most of the leaves off the branches the pattern of just the branches stands out. Try in black.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
