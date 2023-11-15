Sign up
Photo 1562
Branch patterns
With most of the leaves off the branches the pattern of just the branches stands out. Try in black.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
Latest from all albums
1559
1518
1560
1519
1561
1520
1562
1521
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
12th November 2023 4:58pm
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
branches
