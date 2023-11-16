Previous
Burr Oak Leaf by larrysphotos
Burr Oak Leaf

Still life of Oak leaf cluster. Try in black.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Larry Steager

Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Dawn ace
Lovely
November 16th, 2023  
Dave ace
Nice light
November 16th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted.
November 16th, 2023  
