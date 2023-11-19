Sign up
Previous
Photo 1566
Old bridge over the creek
Black and white of the old bridge over the creek.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3275
photos
35
followers
60
following
429% complete
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1563
1522
1564
1523
1565
1524
1566
1525
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
19th November 2023 3:59pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
blackandwhite
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely in black and white
November 19th, 2023
