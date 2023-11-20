Previous
Old bridge over the creek by larrysphotos
Photo 1567

Old bridge over the creek

Yesterday's B&W old bridge in color today. Part of the local walking trail. The creek is just fall leaves no water lack of rain.
Try in black.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
429% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely image!
November 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
November 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise