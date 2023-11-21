Previous
Fall sky 1 by larrysphotos
Fall sky 1

Afternoon cloudscape. Try in black.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
November 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful moody sky!
November 22nd, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@365projectorgchristine Christine thank you.


@marlboromaam Thank you very much, Mags.
November 22nd, 2023  
