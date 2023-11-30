Sign up
Previous
Photo 1577
Glimpse of the creek bed
With all the leaves gone you can see the creek bed. Unfortunately, there is no water running since we have not had any rain.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1574
1533
1575
1534
1576
1535
1577
1536
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
29th November 2023 4:21pm
Tags
trees
,
fall
,
creek
