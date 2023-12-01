Previous
Full moon by larrysphotos
Full moon

The full moon rising a few days ago. Try in black.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Beautiful!
December 1st, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you very much, Mags. It was early enough that the sky was still blue and the tree branches were still lit.
December 1st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot. Love the top of the tree.
December 1st, 2023  
