Photo 1578
Full moon
The full moon rising a few days ago. Try in black.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
28th November 2023 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
moon
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
December 1st, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much, Mags. It was early enough that the sky was still blue and the tree branches were still lit.
December 1st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot. Love the top of the tree.
December 1st, 2023
