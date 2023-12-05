Previous
White orchid by larrysphotos
Photo 1582

White orchid

Orchid in the conservatory at the botanical garden. Try in black.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags
Gorgeous! Many years ago, I had a prom orchid wrist corsage with an orchid that looked just like this. =)
December 5th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
December 5th, 2023  
