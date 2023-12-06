Sign up
Photo 1583
Conservatory display
We have finished the conservatory holiday display. We planted hundreds of Poinsettias
and other plants and put up the train...photos to come.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
0
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
5th December 2023 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Tags
flowers
,
holiday
