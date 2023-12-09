Previous
Christmas tree of dried flowers by larrysphotos
Photo 1586

Christmas tree of dried flowers

All during the year flowers from the botanical garden are set aside to be dried then are used to decorate a holiday tree for the light show. Try in black.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
434% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Isn't that just gorgeous?!!
December 9th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you so much Mags. The volunteers who worked all year gathering and drying the flowers did a fantastic job.
December 9th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Absolutely gorgeous
December 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise