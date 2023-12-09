Sign up
Previous
Photo 1586
Christmas tree of dried flowers
All during the year flowers from the botanical garden are set aside to be dried then are used to decorate a holiday tree for the light show. Try in black.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
3
2
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th December 2023 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
trees
,
holiday
,
decoration
Mags
ace
Isn't that just gorgeous?!!
December 9th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you so much Mags. The volunteers who worked all year gathering and drying the flowers did a fantastic job.
December 9th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely gorgeous
December 9th, 2023
