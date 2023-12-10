Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1587
Gnome in the garden
Keeping watch in the conservatory and making sure that the trains are safe. BOB
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3317
photos
35
followers
60
following
434% complete
View this month »
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
Latest from all albums
1584
1543
1585
1544
1586
1545
1587
1546
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th December 2023 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
gnome
,
plants
Joan Robillard
ace
He's neat
December 10th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So fascinating
December 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
Such a cute little gnome!
December 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Cute
December 10th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@joansmor
Thanks, Joan.
@365projectorgchristine
Christine, thank you.
@marlboromaam
Thank you so very much Mags.
December 10th, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Love this shot! Would be perfect for a children's story.
December 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@365projectorgchristine Christine, thank you.
@marlboromaam Thank you so very much Mags.