Previous
Gnome in the garden by larrysphotos
Photo 1587

Gnome in the garden

Keeping watch in the conservatory and making sure that the trains are safe. BOB
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
434% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
He's neat
December 10th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So fascinating
December 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
Such a cute little gnome!
December 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Cute
December 10th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@joansmor Thanks, Joan.

@365projectorgchristine Christine, thank you.

@marlboromaam Thank you so very much Mags.
December 10th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Love this shot! Would be perfect for a children's story.
December 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise