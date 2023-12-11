Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1588
Keeping a eye on the train
The friendly gnome watching the train go by and making sure all is safe and secure.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3319
photos
36
followers
60
following
435% complete
View this month »
1581
1582
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
Latest from all albums
1585
1544
1586
1545
1587
1546
1588
1547
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th December 2023 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
flowers
,
trees
,
gnome
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close