Trestle crossing by larrysphotos
Photo 1589

Trestle crossing

The train crossing the trestle in the conservatory at the botanical garden holiday display.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
That's such a wonderful display! I can imagine that quite a few folks put a whole lot of effort into the train garden.
December 12th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you Mags. Yes a large number of volunteers work for a week to install the train and do the holiday decorations. In addition to the Conservatory an indoor decorations there is a light show in the garden. https://reimangardens.com/
December 12th, 2023  
