Previous
Photo 1589
Trestle crossing
The train crossing the trestle in the conservatory at the botanical garden holiday display.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
2
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th December 2023 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
trestle
,
holiday
,
plants
Mags
ace
That's such a wonderful display! I can imagine that quite a few folks put a whole lot of effort into the train garden.
December 12th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you Mags. Yes a large number of volunteers work for a week to install the train and do the holiday decorations. In addition to the Conservatory an indoor decorations there is a light show in the garden.
https://reimangardens.com/
December 12th, 2023
