Abandon fountain by larrysphotos
Photo 1596

Abandon fountain

This fountain only appears in the fall and winter months when the leaves from the surrounding leaves drop off the trees and bushes that are around it. No flash the sun was at the right angle to light it up.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Larry Steager

larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details

Mags
How sad. It's such a lovely little fountain. It needs some TLC!
December 19th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
December 19th, 2023  
