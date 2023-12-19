Sign up
Photo 1596
Abandon fountain
This fountain only appears in the fall and winter months when the leaves from the surrounding leaves drop off the trees and bushes that are around it. No flash the sun was at the right angle to light it up.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
tree
art
fountain
ace
How sad. It's such a lovely little fountain. It needs some TLC!
December 19th, 2023
ace
Lovely
December 19th, 2023
