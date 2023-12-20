Previous
The Addams Family by larrysphotos
Photo 1597

The Addams Family

This abandon home reminds me of the Addams Family house. BOB
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
437% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
A little spooky
December 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely old home. I can imagine what it was like in its day.
December 20th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam There are a lot of old homes like that, large agro business buy up farms, for the land. The buildings and homes just are left to the elements.
December 20th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it does!
December 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
December 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
@larrysphotos Sad story. I have come to hate land developers like that.
December 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise