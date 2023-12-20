Sign up
Previous
Photo 1597
The Addams Family
This abandon home reminds me of the Addams Family house. BOB
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
6
2
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3337
photos
36
followers
60
following
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
1594
1553
1595
1554
1596
1555
1597
1556
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th December 2023 3:36pm
Tags
trees
,
house
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A little spooky
December 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely old home. I can imagine what it was like in its day.
December 20th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
There are a lot of old homes like that, large agro business buy up farms, for the land. The buildings and homes just are left to the elements.
December 20th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it does!
December 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
December 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
Sad story. I have come to hate land developers like that.
December 21st, 2023
