Previous
Little house on the prairie by larrysphotos
Photo 1598

Little house on the prairie

What stories could this house tell? Who? What? When? Where? and How? Lifes mysteries.
Try in black.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
437% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
It was someone's home at one time. Long days gone by.
December 21st, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thanks you so very much, Mags.
December 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 22nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Many stories to tell
December 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise