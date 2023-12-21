Sign up
Previous
Photo 1598
Little house on the prairie
What stories could this house tell? Who? What? When? Where? and How? Lifes mysteries.
Try in black.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
4
2
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th December 2023 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
house
Mags
ace
It was someone's home at one time. Long days gone by.
December 21st, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks you so very much, Mags.
December 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 22nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Many stories to tell
December 22nd, 2023
