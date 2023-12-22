Previous
Christmas bouquet by larrysphotos
Christmas bouquet

Beautiful Christmas bouquet roses, snap dragons and more flowers mixed in. Try in black.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Dawn
Lovely
December 22nd, 2023  
Larry Steager
@Dawn Thank you Dawn.
December 22nd, 2023  
Mags
Such a lovely arrangement!
December 22nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
December 22nd, 2023  
