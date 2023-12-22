Sign up
Previous
Photo 1599
Christmas bouquet
Beautiful Christmas bouquet roses, snap dragons and more flowers mixed in. Try in black.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
5
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Views
4
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
22nd December 2023 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
rose
Dawn
ace
Lovely
December 22nd, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@Dawn
Thank you Dawn.
December 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Such a lovely arrangement!
December 22nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
December 22nd, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you.
December 22nd, 2023
