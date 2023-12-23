Previous
Chrismas rose by larrysphotos
Chrismas rose

Rose for Christmas. Try in black.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Dawn ace
Beautiful
December 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very pretty! I love the color.
December 24th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Mags, Thank you so very much
December 24th, 2023  
