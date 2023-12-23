Sign up
Photo 1600
Chrismas rose
Rose for Christmas. Try in black.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
22nd December 2023 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
December 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very pretty! I love the color.
December 24th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Mags, Thank you so very much
December 24th, 2023
