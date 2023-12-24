Previous
Brick chimney by larrysphotos
Photo 1601

Brick chimney

The red brick chimney on the old farmhouse on the prairie. The color and pattern just jumped out at me. Try in black.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
438% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise