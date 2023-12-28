Sign up
Photo 1605
Little water in the creek
A small amount of water in the creek. Very cold today below freezing just no snow or rain in the forecast. BOB
28th December 2023
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
leaves
trees
creek
Mags
A pretty wooded area. Maybe snow for you soon.
December 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Nice
December 28th, 2023
Rob Z
Lovely with the warm colours scattered throughout.
December 28th, 2023
