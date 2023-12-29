Previous
Tillandsia gardneri by larrysphotos
Tillandsia gardneri

A large air plant that gets its moisture from the air and rain. Native to the rain forest.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 29th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the details.
December 29th, 2023  
