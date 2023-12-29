Sign up
Photo 1606
Tillandsia gardneri
A large air plant that gets its moisture from the air and rain. Native to the rain forest.
29th December 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
29th December 2023 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 29th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the details.
December 29th, 2023
