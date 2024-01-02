Sign up
Previous
Photo 1610
Old barn
The color shot of the B&W posted yesterday. A very different feel and look.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st January 2024 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
wood
Shutterbug
ace
Totally different. Yesterday’s b&w seemed to add to the old, more historical feel of the image.
January 3rd, 2024
