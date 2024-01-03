Sign up
Previous
Photo 1611
Old barn roof
Closeup of the barn roof, the textures and colors of the old wood can be seen. Try in black.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st January 2024 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
wood
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 3rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great detail
January 3rd, 2024
365 Project
Good capture