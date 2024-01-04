Sign up
Photo 1612
Hiding in the woods
Spotted this house/cabin down in a culvert hidden most of the time by the trees. Part of a property that has a very modern home. Wonder what its story is.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Larry Steager
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Mags
ace
A great find! I'd love to know too! Perhaps it was a children's playhouse maybe?
January 4th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I'm sure it has a very interesting story to tell
January 4th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you Mags. It is a full size older House/cabin with fireplace.
January 4th, 2024
