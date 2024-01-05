Previous
Small gully by larrysphotos
Small gully

This is the color version of the B&W posted yesterday. BOB
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Those curved limbs are so unusual. Might be a nice tree for a hammock. =)
January 5th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 5th, 2024  
