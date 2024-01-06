Previous
New addition by larrysphotos
Photo 1614

New addition

New indoor plant to my home, a dieffenbachia. Helps clean the air and the leaf patterns are nice to see each day. It has found a home in the dinning room.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
442% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise