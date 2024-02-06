Previous
Clouds refelection the low sun by larrysphotos
Photo 1645

Clouds refelection the low sun

Looking out my kitchen window and this sunset was just asking for me to run out and take the photo. Better than washing dishes.
6th February 2024

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Definitely better than washing dishes. Glad you spotted it in time. Beautiful capture.
February 6th, 2024  
