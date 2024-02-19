Previous
Starting to go away by larrysphotos
Photo 1658

Starting to go away

This round of snow is starting to melt, wonder how long before more falls.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Larry Steager

Mags
A lovely blanket of snow with the grass popping through.
February 19th, 2024  
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags.
February 19th, 2024  
