Late February sky by larrysphotos
Late February sky

We went up to 50° today. The snow is melting, it was a good day to be outside.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
Beautiful shot! I love to work outside on days like that. But soon enough the heat and humidity will return. Ugh!
February 20th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Mags, thank you very much.
February 20th, 2024  
