Photo 1659
Late February sky
We went up to 50° today. The snow is melting, it was a good day to be outside.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
tree
sky
clouds
sunshine
Mags
Beautiful shot! I love to work outside on days like that. But soon enough the heat and humidity will return. Ugh!
February 20th, 2024
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam
Mags, thank you very much.
February 20th, 2024
