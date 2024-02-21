Previous
Anthurium Hyacinthus and epimedium by larrysphotos
Anthurium Hyacinthus and epimedium

Mix of flowers in the conservatory at the botanical garden where I volunteer. BOB
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Larry Steager

Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Mags ace
Beautiful color! You must love your volunteer job. =)
February 21st, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags.
February 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
February 21st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the comp with the anthurium in the center.
February 21st, 2024  
