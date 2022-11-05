Previous
Fall woods by larrysphotos
Fall woods

The rain let up and the sun came out, it is cold but a walk in the fresh air felt very nice.
5th November 2022

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Milanie
Nice processing
November 5th, 2022  
Mags
Looks and sounds great! 79 degrees here and humid. Send some cold this way, please.
November 5th, 2022  
