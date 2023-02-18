Previous
Cold and lonely playground by larrysphotos
156 / 365

Cold and lonely playground

Waiting for the kids to come back and play.
18th February 2023 18th Feb 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Milanie ace
I'll b et they'll be happy, too. Nice playground for the kids in the neighborhood.
February 18th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
It does look cold on the playground. The colors really stand out against the snow.
February 18th, 2023  
