Tungamah silo art

A bit of background info on this silo:

The Tungamah Silos were the first silos to be painted in North East Victoria and set a precedence for three more to follow in the next 18 months. They were painted by Western Australia street artist Sobrane Simcock with stage one completed in February 2018.



The initial mural depicted dancing Brolgas on the tall concrete silos and the much loved Australian Kookaburra on the short silo. She used 60 litres of paint, 142 spray cans with the entire project took eight days to complete.



Then in September 2019, Sobrane returned to paint around the Kookaburra to include the lovable Pink and Grey Galah, a Humming bird, a cheeky owl hiding in the leaves, a Sulphur-crested Cockatoo, two small wrens and a white Ibis, sitting in the thick foliage of a gum tree.