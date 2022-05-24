Previous
Next
Tungamah silo art by leggzy
Photo 1034

Tungamah silo art

A bit of background info on this silo:
The Tungamah Silos were the first silos to be painted in North East Victoria and set a precedence for three more to follow in the next 18 months. They were painted by Western Australia street artist Sobrane Simcock with stage one completed in February 2018.

The initial mural depicted dancing Brolgas on the tall concrete silos and the much loved Australian Kookaburra on the short silo. She used 60 litres of paint, 142 spray cans with the entire project took eight days to complete.

Then in September 2019, Sobrane returned to paint around the Kookaburra to include the lovable Pink and Grey Galah, a Humming bird, a cheeky owl hiding in the leaves, a Sulphur-crested Cockatoo, two small wrens and a white Ibis, sitting in the thick foliage of a gum tree.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise