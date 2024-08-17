Previous
95% by leggzy
Photo 1055

95%

95% capacity - Wyangala Dam
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections.
August 17th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Pretty good way to start the summer with that level!
August 17th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Great to see, lovely reflections
August 17th, 2024  
