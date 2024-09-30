Sign up
Previous
Photo 1099
Sea of yellow
Thought I'd finish off the month with another canola shot.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
3
2
leggzy
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
20th September 2024 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
How beautiful this is, lovely capture with all the trees.
I am planning a whole month of canola, hope it won't be too much ;-)
September 30th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely!
September 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely composition. Beautiful field of gold. fav.
September 30th, 2024
I am planning a whole month of canola, hope it won't be too much ;-)