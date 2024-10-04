Bottle Lime Kilns

Again, part of the Portland cement works.



The Bottle Kilns are the remnants of the early Cement making process. They were built in the late 1880's to early 1890’s and were the first Cement making kilns west of the Blue Mountains.



These are the only 2 remaining kilns out of 8 originally built. These static lime kilns are approximately 14 metres high and 5 metres body diameter and are constructed from standard bricks to a thickness of 540mm. Steel clamping bands have been fitted around the body of the kilns at an average interval of 700mm.