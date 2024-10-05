Sign up
Previous
Photo 1104
Cement Works
Continuing on with shots from the Portland Cement Works.
I'm unsure what this building was used for in the cement works, but I really liked the facade 😊
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
0
0
leggzy
@leggzy
I live in a small country town in the central west of NSW, Australia I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Taken
29th September 2024 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
