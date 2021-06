Strawberry Full Moon

The bank of low clouds made it impossible to see the moon rising but we waited an hour and finally it started peeking out. By the time it was fully visual all you would capture was the moon and the black sky and that's just not what I paid 6 dollars to park the car at the inlet for. I could have gotten that picture right out my door.



My 2021 full moon project now has 6 moons. Six more to go.....halfway there